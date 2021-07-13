Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-141630- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0068.000000T0000Z-210715T2230Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210712T1700Z.210714T0000Z.210714T2230Z.UU/ 1117 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.