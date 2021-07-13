From Broadway to Disney, Matthew Morrison performs it all

Broadway is beginning to reopen its doors starting with the revival of “Springsteen on Broadway”, a one-man show starring Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre. The unusual Broadway performance does not have choreographed numbers, extravagant sets, a large cast, or an orchestra in the pit. Rather, Springsteen explained, “My vision of these shows is to make them as personal and intimate as possible.” He continued, “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung, all of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal—to communicate something of value.” In of itself, the performance has become more powerful then it has in the past based on the world’s climate and often leaves both Springsteen and the audience in tears. “I am here tonight to provide proof of life.” Springsteen said in his opening monologue, a line from his previous run that has become even more meaningful today.