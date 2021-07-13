Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold (KOR)

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus") (NASDAQ: KOR) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc ("AGAH"), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus ("Corvus share(s)") which the Company does not already beneficially own (the "Proposed Transaction").

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Price#New Gold#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company Rrb#The Board Of Directors#Corvus Gold Inc#Agah#Silicon#Ore Reserve#Newmont Corporation#Company#North American#The Offer Price#The Proposed Transaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Metal Miningmining.com

Osisko secures gold from Eldorado’s project in Brazil

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR) has agreed to as much as a 2.75% net smelter return royalty on a Brazilian gold project operated by Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO)(TSX: ELD) from Sailfish Royalty in a $10 million cash deal. Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready gold project located in Brazil’s Para...
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Sailfish Signs Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Fully Monetize the NSR on the Tocantinzinho Gold Project for US$10,000,000

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty transfer agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko") pursuant to which Sailfish has agreed to transfer to Osisko the remaining up to 2.75% of the Company's net smelter return royalty ("NSR") held on the Tocantinzinho gold project ("Tocantinzinho") located in northern Brazil in exchange for US$10 million in cash (the "Transaction").
Businesscharlottenews.net

Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) announces that t will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') on September 7th, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to seek shareholder approval: (i) authorizing a reduction of stated capital of the Company's common shares, and (ii) authorizing the directors the Company to consolidate the share capital of the Company. The Company has set the record date for the Meeting on August 3rd, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Announces $2.0 Million Strategic Investment by Mr. Eric Sprott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entirety of the Private Placement.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Responds to Potentially Misleading Reuters Report

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) "“ A Reuters article headlined "Cyber attack disrupts major South African port operations" includes the following statement: "Most of the copper and cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, where miners such as Glencore and Barrick Gold operate, use Durban to ship cargo out of Africa".
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Critical Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and...
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Shanta Gold (SHAN)

Shanta Gold cuts 2021 output guidance, but remains on track to become a mid-tier gold producer in Africa. Shanta Gold Ltd (LON:SHG) reduced its production guidance for this year due to weaker output in the second quarter and a revised operating plan, although it said it remained on... Proactive headlines:...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$3.50 target price for the company. Shares of KOR opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year...
Businessmining.com

AngloGold submits offer to buy Corvus Gold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), which currently holds a 19.5% indirect interest in Corvus Gold (​TSX: KOR), has set its sights on expanding its mineral reserves through buying out Corvus and its entire portfolio of gold assets in Nevada. On Tuesday, the South Africa-based gold miner submitted a non-binding proposal to...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Osisko acquires royalty on Eldorado Gold’s Tocantinzinho project

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready, open-pit gold project located in Para State, Brazil. The project hosts NI...
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Nevada King Prepares for Drilling at Lewis Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Lewis Gold Project ("Lewis Project"), located in Lander County, Nevada. Highlights. The Lewis Project is located in the heart of the...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Equinox Gold restarts operations at Los Filos mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that certain members of the Xochipala community remain illegally camped near the Guadalupe and Bermejal...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires 232,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,939,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,589,409.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Egypt, Barrick Gold sign 4 contracts for gold exploration

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed four contracts with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) for gold exploration in the country's Eastern Desert, the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources said on Tuesday. The company, based in Toronto, will search for gold in 19 blocks in the Eastern Desert, with a...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sun Peak Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB: SUNPF) reports that the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NYSE: TSE) announced its entry into an agreement with SK AA Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Falcon Private Holdings, LLC ("Falcon"), to acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC ("Aristech"), a leading North America manufacturer and global provider of polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) continuous cast and solid surface sheets, serving the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nucor (NUE) Acquires Hannibal Industries, Inc. for $370M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Hannibal Industries, Inc. for $370 million, which represents 6.9x EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months ended March 2021. The company is a leading national provider of racking solutions to warehouses and serves the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments. Pending approvals, Nucor will purchase 100 percent of Hannibal Industries' outstanding shares from its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) CFO Acquires $11,000.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) CFO Douglas L. Tobler purchased 10,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Economydallassun.com

Kalo Gold Drills Additional Thick, Near-Surface, High-Grade Gold Mineralization, with 69m at 0.91 G/T Au (Including 4m of 5.11 G/T Au), at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSX.V: KALO) ('Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the results from two additional drill holes which both intersected thick, near surface, gold mineralization at Qiriyaga Hill at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 36sqkm, Vatu Aurum gold project in the South Pacific's Ring of Fire, in Fiji. The drill holes are part of the Phase 1 Program, where a total of 4 holes have now been reported of the 8 hole, 1,800m program.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy