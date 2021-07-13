AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold (KOR)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus") (NASDAQ: KOR) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc ("AGAH"), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus ("Corvus share(s)") which the Company does not already beneficially own (the "Proposed Transaction").
