AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold (KOR)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB: SUNPF) reports that the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.