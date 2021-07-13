Cancel
Dollar rises as U.S. data shows inflation running hot

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar climbed to a 5-day high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after data showed U.S. inflation data for June coming in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger. U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as market prepares for Fed meeting outcome

* Could slip to $1,750-$1,770 on Fed plans, analyst says. * China slowdown could hit silver consumption - analyst (Adds latest prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting, overshadowing some support from a weaker dollar.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from sharp falls earlier in the session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid U.S. two-year note auction earlier added to some bids in Treasuries, before losing steam. "The 2-year auction was met with a reasonable reception and given the link between 5-year yields and lift-off expectations, we’ll be closely watching Tuesday's Treasury auction for any indication of a market lean ahead of (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's press conference," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery in a research note. The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, concluding on Wednesday with a possible policy decision and a news conference by Powell on Wednesday. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. The U.S. Treasury's auction of $60 billion in 2-year notes, meanwhile, had solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.293% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 1.941% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.119%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.416% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting, though analysts expect no change in policy. "Given Fed Chair Powell's focus on downside risk in recent testimony and in the June press conference, we believe the surge in the Delta variant will combine with the headwinds from supply shortages and bottlenecks to leave the FOMC firmly on hold," Action Economics said in its latest blog. July 26 Monday 3:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.003 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.723 0.006 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.0379 0.006 10-year note 103-20/256 1.2896 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.858 0.013 30-year bond 109-220/256 1.9379 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)
Marketsthedallasnews.net

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower ahead of Fed's 2-day meeting

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious over what steps the Federal Reserve would take at the upcoming policy meeting, starting Tuesday. Reuters reported China's top diplomat the Foreign Ministry urged the United States on Monday to remove all unilateral...
BusinessWNCY

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Position Themselves Ahead of Fed Comments

Gold futures are edging lower on Monday in a choppy trade shortly after the regular session opening. The market started out firm as the U.S. Dollar weakened, but erased those earlier gains when Treasury yields rebounded. This kind of two-sided trading could be the theme the next two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as investors avoided making new, bold bets before this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which might offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The performance in U.S. shares contrasted...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Starts Big Week Softer

The price action in the foreign exchange and bond markets has been consistent with the risk-off narrative, spurred arguably by the surge in Delta mutation of the virus. However, equity markets were less consistent with it. Last week's weakness in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index seemed to be partly driven...
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.
Marketskitco.com

Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June. July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues. Spot gold was...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Signals Recovery Losing Steam

CHINA, STOCKS, PMI, US DOLLAR, AUD/USD – TALKING POINTS:. China shares underperform in soggy, defensive Asia-Pacific trade. European, US index futures firm but PMI data may sour the mood. AUD/USD might be readying to resume its near-term downtrend. Currency markets idled in Asia-Pacific trade. Sluggish action in the G10 FX...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED. Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates. Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting. Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates gains ahead of Fed

The dollar retained its strength heading into the weekly close but was unable to extend gains. Appetite for high-yielding assets dented demand for the greenback, while US indexes closed at all-time highs. Government bond yields maintained the positive tone, and settled near the upper end of their weekly range, also reflecting a better market mood.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Five metrics bond investors are watching as COVID fears return

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A wild week in Treasuries has investors parsing the cross-currents that may sway prices for U.S. government bonds in coming weeks, including the Federal Reserve, economic data and investor positioning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which moves inversely to bond prices, recently stood...
New York City, NYmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. dollar rises amid risk-off sentiment

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday as risk-averse mood returned to market, bolstering appetite for the safe-haven currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.21 percent at 92.8856. In late New York trading, the euro...
Marketsomahanews.net

U.S. dollar edges up amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested the latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.07 percent at 92.6904. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1809...

