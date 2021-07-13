Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Combining plant-based diet and a healthy microbiome may protect against multiple sclerosis

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

A new University of Iowa study suggests that metabolism of plant-based dietary substances by specific gut bacteria, which are lacking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), may provide protection against the disease. The study led by Ashutosh Mangalam, PhD, UI associate professor of pathology, shows that a diet rich in...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Plant Based Diet#Bacteria#Microbiome#University Of Iowa#Ui#Ms#Mangalam#Isoflavones#Vanderbilt University#The Kk Birla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Increasing Protective Molecules May Limit COVID-19 Related Inflammation

Not much is known about the relationship between the expression and activity of SPM pathways and COVID-19 disease severity. A recent study conducted by investigators from the William Harvey Research Institute. at Queen Mary University of London has discovered that the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators...
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

Study Suggest That Good Cholesterol Might Help Protect Liver

The body’s good cholesterol may offer liver protection, according to new research from the Washington University School of Medicine. The study suggests that one type of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) may protect the liver by blocking inflammatory signals produced by common gut bacteria. HDL cholesterol is known to pick up excess...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Children With Autism Have a Distinctive Gut Microbiome

Significantly fewer gut bugs linked to neurotransmitter activity. Children with autism seem to have a distinctive and underdeveloped range and volume of gut bacteria (microbiome) that isn’t related to their diet, suggests a small study published online in the journal Gut. They have significantly fewer bacteria linked to neurotransmitter activity...
ScienceMedicalXpress

RNA modification may protect against liver disease

A chemical modification that occurs in some RNA molecules as they carry genetic instructions from DNA to cells' protein-making machinery may offer protection against non-alcoholic fatty liver, a condition that results from a build-up of fat in the liver and can lead to advanced liver disease, according to a new study by UCLA researchers.
CancerPosted by
POZ

Experimental Vaccine Protects Against Multiple Coronaviruses

Three pathogenic coronaviruses have emerged in the past two decades: the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 are Sarbecoviruses. Bats harbor other Sarbecoviruses that could spread to humans and cause future pandemics. Thus, there is a need for a vaccine that could protect against a range of Sarbecoviruses.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ovarian follicles derived from mouse pluripotent stem cells produce viable oocytes

Using mouse embryonic stem cells, researchers reconstituted ovarian follicle structures and used them to mature primordial germ cells into fully functional oocytes in vitro, which ultimately produced viable mouse offspring, according to a new report. The ability to generate and assemble the critical components necessary for oogenesis in the laboratory provides a model system to study the later events of oogenesis, which may have implications for assisted reproductive technologies. Coaxing germ cell precursors into functionally mature reproductive cells is a key aspect of in vitro gametogenesis and a major challenge in the study of reproductive biology. Successful methods have been developed to generate functional oocytes from mouse pluripotent stem cell-derived primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) in vitro. However, these cells require a somatic environment in which to develop into fully functional reproductive cells. In mammalian species, oocytes grow and mature in the ovarian follicle, a specialized fluid-filled sac that provides the signals needed for meiosis and germ cell growth. Takashi Yoshino and colleagues report a culture system that recreates this tissue environment by inducing female mouse embryonic stem cells to differentiate into functional fetal ovarian somatic cell-like cells (FOSLCs). When FOSLCs were combined with PGCLCs derived from mouse embryonic stem cells, the PGCLCs developed into viable oocytes within the reconstituted ovarian follicle structures, which could be fertilized and resulted in live, fertile offspring. "This technical breakthrough of Yoshino et al. holds enormous potential for germ cell research," write Lin Yang and Huck-Hui Ng in a related Perspective. "It allows for fully defined derivation of FOSLCs with substantial improvements in yield and without the need for genetic manipulations."
EurekAlert

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints depend to a great extent on the microelement of silicon. We mostly get it with food, but silicon is also consumed with some biologically active additives that promise beauty, longevity, and youth. The element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could bring negative effects too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy