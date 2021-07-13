Cancel
Empathy may drive rats and other mammals to help friends over strangers

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuing a member of their own social group, but not a stranger, triggers motivational and social reward centres in rats' brains, suggests a report published today in eLife. The study provides the first description of similar brain activity in both rats and humans underlying this socially biased behaviour. The findings add to our understanding of social biases and could help with developing ways to promote cooperation outside of an individual's social group.

