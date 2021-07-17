Cancel
Middleby Corp (MIDD) Will Not Increase its Offer to Acquire Welbilt (WBT)

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) ("Middleby") today announced that, under the terms of its previously announced Merger Agreement with Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT), it will not exercise its right to propose any modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement and will allow the five-day match period to expire. Middleby expects that the Merger Agreement will terminate at the end of the match period today.

