Middleby Corp (MIDD) Will Not Increase its Offer to Acquire Welbilt (WBT)

Ali Holding S.r.l. ("Ali Group"), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, and Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ali Group will acquire Welbilt in an all-cash transaction for $24.00 per share, or approximately $3.5 billion in aggregate equity value and $4.8 billion in enterprise value. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.