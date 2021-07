The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas regarding a request by Brown Development 1 LTD to rezone approximately 95.18 acres from Neighborhood Residential 4 (NR4) District a Planned Development (PD) District and 5.25 acres from Neighborhood Residential 7 (NR7) District to a Planned Development (PD) District, totaling approximately 100.43 acres. The 95.18-acre site is generally located northwest of the intersection of Deerwood Parkway nd Grant Parkway and the 5.25-acre site is generally located northeast of the intersection of North Loop 288 and Kings Row, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.