Margo Price teamed up with Adia Victoria, Allison Russel, Kam Franklin and Kyshona Armstong for a super unique take on the Beatles’ classic, “Help!”. With only a piano for backing instrumentation, the 5 ladies, dressed in all black, put their vocal power together for just a gorgeous rendition of the iconic pop song. From the harmonies, to the high notes, this rendition shines a light on the lyrics and you realize the song is much deeper than the original music and melody plays it off to be.