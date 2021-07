A Wellesley, Massachusetts native, Mike Vasil attended Boston College High School, an all-male, Jesuit prep school in Boston. The right-hander had an impressive career there, posting a cumulative 1.06 ERA in 191 innings pitched with 217 strikeouts. He was named to various honorary teams, received various accolades from local media, and was considered a prep player of interest by reputable national scouting and evaluation organizations. Early in his senior season, some began considering the right-hander a possible first-round selection due to his upside and projection in the 2018 MLB Draft, but an arm issue put the kibosh on that. Weighing his options, Vasil decided to inform teams that he was intending on honoring his commitment to the University of Virginia and went unselected in the draft.