Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

Breakthrough COVID Cases Causing Concern in Provincetown

By Katie Brace
nbcboston.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Provincetown, Massachusetts, are sounding the alarm after a handful of new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Cape Cod tourist community in recent days. The cases were among "folks who spent time in Provincetown" and some were breakthrough cases, people who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine, Town Manager Alex Morse said.

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable County, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Provincetown, MA
Health
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Provincetown, MA
Government
Barnstable County, MA
Government
Provincetown, MA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mobile#Cape Cod#Town#Covid#Vax Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Provincetown COVID Cluster Climbs To 430 Cases; 342 Are Massachusetts Residents

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 430, with 342 coming from Massachusetts residents, the town reported Saturday. The numbers were collected Friday evening. 153 of the affected residents live in Provincetown. The town says 71 percent of the cases found among Massachusetts are “predominantly symptomatic”. 69 percent of affected individuals are fully vaccinated. There have been three hospitalizations from the cluster, including two Massachusetts residents and one from out of state. Health officials said Friday that samples associated with the cluster have tested positive for the Delta variant. As recently as Wednesday, the town said there were at least 256 coronavirus cases associated with the cluster. The town has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with nearly all residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated. Provincetown also requires masks for unvaccinated people, including children, in public indoor spaces and busy outdoor locations.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Fallen Debris Causes Massive Delays Saturday On Mass Pike In Charlton

CHARLTON (CBS) — Debris falling from an overpass in Charlton caused major traffic issues Saturday. The debris was from the Center Depot Road overpass by the 83.4-mile marker. Massachusetts State Police said multiple lanes were closed while repairs were taking place. Lanes reopened Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. after emergency repairs were complete. UPDATE: Emergency repairs are complete and all 3 lanes are fully open. https://t.co/p42R5WIs5k — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 24, 2021 At about 11 a.m., they reported a five-mile backup. A MassDOT bucket truck was also on the scene to access the damage.  
Provincetown, MATurnto10.com

Provincetown to hold emergency meeting amid COVID-19 spike

PROVIDENCETOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — Provincetown leaders will hold an emergency meeting Sunday amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. The Select Board and Board of Health will hold the joint virtual meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. Town Manager Alex Morse shared on Saturday the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting...
Massachusetts Statenewbedfordguide.com

Delta variant detected in Massachusetts cluster; residents urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that genetic sequencing of initial samples associated with the recent COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown tested positive for the Delta variant. While DPH has identified cases in the cluster associated with vaccinated individuals, the total number of cases among vaccinated people in Massachusetts remains extremely low, at 0.1% or 5,166 cases out of over 4.3 million fully vaccinated residents.
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

Health officials concerned over low vaccination rates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to go and get it done. As the COVID-10 Delta variant threatens to spread across the country, they want as many people vaccinated as at least one case of the variant has already been spotted in Kanawha County.
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Should more Massachusetts communities issue a mask advisory?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in communities across the state because of the Delta variant now the dominant strain of the virus. More municipalities in Massachusetts are starting to issue a mask advisory to combat this. Both Provincetown and Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to wear masks where transmission is likely, and around young children. Cambridge recently reported a 42 percent increase in breakthrough infections.
Saint Clair County, MIwphm.net

COVID-19 Delta variant discovered locally

The St. Clair County Health Department has identified the first two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant locally. Two individuals in their 30s and 40s who tested positive for the coronavirus were found to have been infective with the more contagious variant following additional genetic sequencing. According to Dr. Annette Mercatatne of the St. Clair County Health Department, both individuals who contracted the variant were not vaccinated. She adds less than 50% the county’s population is fully vaccinated, making the population vulnerable to COVID-19 especially the variant.
Sandwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

Gov. Charlie Baker undeterred by surge in COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod

SANDWICH — Gov. Charlie Baker remains undeterred after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Provincetown and nursing homes on the Cape. “We will continue to see cases,” Baker said at a press conference along the Cape Cod Canal on Thursday morning to announce MassTrails grants. “I don’t expect that to change.”
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Municipalities in Massachusetts start mask mandates

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said this week that he won’t be bringing back a statewide mask mandate but as COVID-19 cases rise in cities and towns across the state, some municipalities are starting their own. Friday, health officials in Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Will Mask Mandates Return to Mass. and NH? Here's What We Know

With increasing hospitalizations and mounting COVID-19 case numbers prompted by the Delta variant, municipalities across the country have re-imposed mask mandates and other public health mitigations. Local leaders in at least five states, including California and Nevada, have reinstated mask requirements, issued facial covering recommendations or threatened the return of...
Port Neches, TXKFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: COVID-19 related death in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Port Neches, a 75-80 year old man with underlying health conditions. The Health Department has reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Port Neches since the beginning of the pandemic. "We emphasize again that COVID-19 is...
Barnstable County, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Ramping Up Vaccinations And Requirements As COVID Case Counts Grow

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – COVID concerns are spreading through Cape Cod as case numbers continue to climb. At the Barnstable County Fair this week, between the turkey legs, a ride on The Scrambler and a visit to the sheep barn, you can also get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ride operator Jose Acevedo got a Johnson & Johnson shot as soon as the clinic popped up Tuesday. “I’m happy,” he said. “I need it.” COVID concerns are spreading through Cape Cod as case numbers continue to climb.  (WBZ-TV) He’s the kind of target Cape health officials want to reach, with countless transient workers and tourists coming...

Comments / 2

Community Policy