Doctors Go Unpaid for a Month of Work

By Kristina Fiore
MedPage Today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 10 emergency physicians still haven't been paid for the shifts they worked in April at two hospitals in New Hampshire, staffing firm owners told MedPage Today. They're owed nearly $140,000 for hours worked at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital -- part of the former LRGHealthcare, which went bankrupt and was bought out by Concord Hospital, with new ownership taking over on May 1.

Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Fast Company

Delta variant danger zones: The 20 most vulnerable counties in the U.S. right now

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is quickly spreading across the world. The World Health Organization estimates it will be the dominant strain globally within months, reports MarketWatch. In the United States, delta already is—and that’s a big problem, especially for the unvaccinated. Full doses of...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Posted by
Distractify

NurseLifeRN's Ebi Porbeni Has Died After a Serious Illness

Healthcare influencer and ICU nurse Ebi Porbeni, known to the online community as Ebi Eats and NurseLifeRN, had more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Ebi spent his time on the internet informing others about his life as a healthcare professional, with memes and his podcast Nurse Speak. Article continues...
Posted by
Stephen L Dalton

Permanent Masks for Mainers?

CDC Vaccine Map for 21 July 2021.CDC - Fortune. Will masks become like the American Express card, "Don't leave home without it"? It’s starting to look as if it might. Many states in the US that had previously done away with masks in public and others that made it a personal choice will return to mandatory masks as the Delta variant takes its toll, sending emergency rooms into “standing room only” or take a number and wait institutes.
Posted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...

