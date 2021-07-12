Cancel
Vascular Function: Another Benefit of Bariatric Surgery

By Kristen Monaco
MedPage Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond weight loss, bariatric surgery was also effective at improving vascular outcomes, a new study found. In a study of more than 300 adults with obesity, there was an average 17.5% loss of initial body weight during a roughly 6-month follow-up period after undergoing bariatric surgery, reported Noyan Gokce, MD, of Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, and colleagues.

