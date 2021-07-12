Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Academic Cardiologists Singled Out for Gender Equality Problem

By Nicole Lou
MedPage Today
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen continued to be paid less than men in academic medicine, with gender gaps in salary and representation most pronounced in cardiology and other procedural specialties, according to a cross-sectional analysis. In 2018 and 2019, female representation approached 50% at the instructor and assistant professor ranks in internal medicine, but...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equality#Academic Medicine#Gender Equity#Md#Jama Internal Medicine#Viewpoint#Deidentified Summary#Aamc#Arnold Ventures#The Greenwall Foundation#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
healio.com

Gender disparity in journal citations perpetuates academic advancement gap

Recently published data showed that articles written by women in academic medicine had fewer journal citations regardless of authorship seniority, a disparity the authors noted may have extensive consequences for promotion and advancement. That cross-sectional study of 5,554 articles published in Annals of Internal Medicine, BMJ, JAMA, JAMA Internal Medicine...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

5 cardiologists on the move

Below are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices, stepped into new roles or retired. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com. North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison welcomed cardiologist Narin Arunakul, MD, to...
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

Lowering Medicare Age Could Help Close Racial Gaps in Health Care: Study

Community Health Leadership Forum » A U.S. News virtual event series on how to improve community health across the country. Learn more >>. Lowering Medicare Age Could Help Close Racial Gaps in Health Care: Study. By Robert Preidt, HealthDay Reporter. THURSDAY, July 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could reducing racial...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vision problems linked to cognitive decline, study finds

In a new study from Johns Hopkins University, researchers found worse visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and stereo acuity impairment are linked to an increased risk for cognitive decline in older people. They examined the link between vision and cognition across multiple cognitive domains using several measures of vision. The analysis...
SocietyPosted by
Best Life

This Is the State With the Worst Gender Pay Gap, According to Data

Ever since the Equal Pay Act was signed in 1963, women have slowly been making strides to close the gender pay gap. Yet according to a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, progress has stalled over the past 15 years, with women's pay rates holding steady at a national average of roughly 84 percent of men's pay. "Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020," Pew experts conclude. Women of color face even more striking pay disadvantages, says the National Women's Law Center. Though some of this gap can be explained by measurable factors—including women's higher likelihood to take time off for child care, educational attainment, and occupational segregation—there are also facets of this financial gap that are "more difficult to measure," Pew says. That includes gender discrimination, stereotyping, and weaker job networking opportunities, to name a few.
POTUSMSNBC

This is the age of global gender equality — if we want it to be

Help us celebrate MSNBC’s first 25 years by joining us every day for 25 days as our anchors, hosts, and correspondents share their thoughts on where we've been — and where we’re going. For 15 years, "Know Your Value," my platform with NBC, has been committed to pay equity and...
Health Servicesnewtoncountytimes.com

NARMC welcomes cardiologist to staff

As part of the collaboration to expanded access to care for residents of North Central Arkansas, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) and CoxHealth are pleased to announce that Dr. Narin Arunakul, Cardiology Specialist has joined the medical staff of NARMC. Dr. Arunakul is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology. Under the expansion of care, he will see NARMC patients as well as those at CoxHealth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy