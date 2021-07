During the COVID-19 pandemic, an often-heard refrain in the arena of public health was “Testing, testing, testing!”. Testing for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with symptoms or potential exposure, or for the presence of antibodies to the virus in patients who had recovered from the disease, took on vital importance in efforts to curb its spread. Last fall, the NIH Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) expanded its scope to include molecular and serology tests for microorganisms impacting human health and disease. It now contains 70+ tests for COVID-19.