Out of Line footage

One of the most remembered and acclaimed subgenres in indie gaming is “puzzle platforming”, of which there’s an even more specific niche I like to call the “little kid running away from imminent danger” genre. Some widely acclaimed games with said premise include Little Nightmares, Limbo, and Inside, but tons of other games tried to follow in their footsteps, often to no avail. I’ll be honest: for as much as I like Playdead’s games, I usually get bored when most of these games have to offer is running to the right and occasionally pushing a box or pressing a switch to solve a “puzzle”. Not many games in this genre manage to stand out with ideas of their own. Thankfully, Out of Line is one of the very few that do.