Out of Line footage

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 13 days ago

Hand-drawn platformer Out of Line recently arrived on the Switch eShop. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below.

nintendoeverything.com

Heart of the Woods footage

Heart of the Woods footage

This past, the fantasy yuri visual novel Heart of the Woods will be appearing on Switch. Check out some footage in the video below. Heart of the Woods is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more details and a trailer here.
Curved Space launch trailer

Curved Space launch trailer

Maximum Games has shared the launch trailer for Curved Space, an arcade-style twin-stick shooter. Get a look at the video below. Curved Space arrives is out now on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective gets new trailer

Darjeeling and Pixmain have shared a new trailer for Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective, which debuts today on Switch. Watch it below. Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is out now on the Switch eShop. We have more on the game here.
Illmatic Envelope Swamp trailer

Illmatic Envelope Swamp trailer

Mebius and RS34 have issued a new trailer for Illmatic Envelope Swamp, a new shoot ’em up game for Switch. Check it out below. Illmatic Envelope Swamp is slated for October 14 in Japan.
Review – Out of Line

Review – Out of Line

One of the most remembered and acclaimed subgenres in indie gaming is “puzzle platforming”, of which there’s an even more specific niche I like to call the “little kid running away from imminent danger” genre. Some widely acclaimed games with said premise include Little Nightmares, Limbo, and Inside, but tons of other games tried to follow in their footsteps, often to no avail. I’ll be honest: for as much as I like Playdead’s games, I usually get bored when most of these games have to offer is running to the right and occasionally pushing a box or pressing a switch to solve a “puzzle”. Not many games in this genre manage to stand out with ideas of their own. Thankfully, Out of Line is one of the very few that do.
Risk System footage

Risk System footage

Risk System, a shoot ’em up from Hidden Trap and Newt Industries, appeared on Switch this past week. Have a look at some footage below. Risk System is out now on the Switch eShop. Be sure to check out our previous post here for more information and a trailer.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Falconeer receives Edge of the World DLC trailer

When The Falconeer lands on Switch next month, it will be accompanied by new DLC known as Edge of the World. It features three brand new mini-campaigns with nine new missions, exotic locations, two new playable classes with unique mounts, and the Imperial Shocklance weapon. Below is a trailer showing...
Cotton Reboot! footage

Cotton Reboot! footage

Cotton Reboot! is almost here in the west, and we now have footage of the game in action. Have a look at the footage below. Cotton Reboot! launches for Switch on July 20 in the west. For more on the game, head on over here.
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro footage

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro footage

D’Avekki Studios’ FMV game Dark Nights with Poe and Munro made it to Switch this week. For a look at some footage, check out the video below. Dark Nights with Poe and Munro is currently up on the Switch eShop. We have more information and a trailer here.
Last Stop Switch footage

Last Stop Switch footage

Last Stop has made it to Switch, and new footage of the single-player adventure game has now emerged. Have a look at the gameplay below. Last Stop can be purchased digitally for Switch via the eShop. We have more on the game here.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Check out every Half-Life 2 level lined up together as one mega map

If you're not familiar with Noclip (the website, not the documentaries), I have a treat for you. Coded and maintained by creator "Jasper", Noclip.website contains versions of game levels that you can fly around in 3D to take a closer peek at. The site features a heck of a lot of Nintendo games (and some Dark Souls), but Jasper has also shared a bit of toying with Half-Life 2's levels. They've recently stitched together (almost) all of HL2's levels to do a bit of a flythrough showing off how they look all lined up in space together. Surprisingly decent, it turns out.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fallen Knight bumped back to later in 2021 on Switch, new trailer

Fallen Knight, was was previously planned for June, just recently came out on a couple of platforms following a delay. It appears that the Switch version has been pushed back further. For the moment, PQube and FairPlay Studios are only saying that the game will hit Nintendo’s console later this year.
Out of Line Game Download

Out of Line Game Download

This unique adventure game features beautiful puzzles that are hand-drawn in a 2D style. Out of Line is the story of San’s adventures in his quest to escape the Factory where he used to live. You will be immersed in a mystery world revealed through many chapters. This game is...
Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer

Nintendo has readied a new trailer to celebrate this week’s release of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Take a look at the video below. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD arrives for Switch on July 16.
Freddy Spaghetti 2 footage

Freddy Spaghetti 2 footage

On Friday, Ratalaika Games and Playful Pasta released Freddy Spaghetti 2. We now have some footage of the new Switch title below. Freddy Spaghetti 2 is available for Switch as an eShop download. You can check out additional details and a trailer here.
Video GamesNME

Upcoming indie cyberpunk game ‘Vigilance 2099’ has a new trailer

An upcoming cyberpunk indie game, Vigilance 2099, has been given a detailed new gameplay trailer showing combat and driving mechanics. Envoidant Studios describes the game as a “cyberpunk bounty hunting game” where the player can hack into patrol units, run and jump around a neon city, and drive in a futuristic vehicle.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori second trailer shows various systems

Visual novel Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori has received a second trailer from publisher Nippon Ichi Software and developer Daisyworld. This new trailer shows off the game’s various systems as well as dialogue between characters. Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori hits the Switch on October 28 in Japan. Check out the trailer here:
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD load time comparison (Switch vs. Wii)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword never had long load times when it first debuted on Wii U, but it looks like things have improved even further for the new HD version on Switch. GameXplain noticed that loading can even be twice as faster on Nintendo’s current console. Here’s a...
Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli announced for Switch

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli announced for Switch

Today, M2 announced that it’s bringing Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli to Switch. The “Toaplan Arcade Garage” series shoot ’em up collection is due out for Switch in Japan on October 28. Here’s a rundown of what’s included:. Included in Both the Physical and Digital Editions. Kyukyoku Tiger (arcade version) M2 Gadgets, Super...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite launches for Switch on July 21, new trailer

Pokemon Unite has scored a final release date on Switch. The MOBA will launch on July 21, it’s been announced. Here’s the full press release with additional details:. Today, the Pokémon Company International and TiMi Studio Group announced that Pokémon UNITE will release this month on July 21, 2021, for Nintendo Switch systems.

