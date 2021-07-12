Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UW Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020-21

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will officially induct the Class of 2020-21 at banquet and induction ceremonies on Sept. 3, 2021. An All-American thrower, an exciting high-scoring point guard, a two-sport star, a hard-hitting linebacker, a talented and successful quarterback, a distinguished administrator, and a dedicated volunteer with over 40 years of service comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.

y95country.com

Comments / 0

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Football Foundation#Laramie#All American#Track Field#Cowboy Football#Cowgirl#Stat#Cowboys#Hallock Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLEl Paso News

Hall of Fame awaits Jimmy Johnson

DALLAS TX (AP) – As Jimmy Johnson looks back on the rocky relationship that abruptly ended his championship run with the Dallas Cowboys, he can laugh now. He’s heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the emotions are more complicated. A power struggle between...
College Sports247Sports

Former USC assistant Todd McNair settles lawsuit against NCAA

After a lengthy legal battle, former USC assistant coach Todd McNair has settled his lawsuit against the NCAA. Back in 2011, McNair sued the organization for defamation, and the case has been playing out in court ever since. McNair served as the Trojans’ running back coach from 2004-10, and he...
Jackson, MSWDAM-TV

Mississippi Hall of Fame to induct largest group ever

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Thanks to COVID-19, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will be performing a double-dip induction at the end of the month. The Class of 2020, which had its day in the sun overshadowed by the pandemic, will be feted and honored along the with the Class of 2021 on July 31.
Wellsboro, PAthehomepagenetwork.com

Wellsboro Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Update

After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Wellsboro Sports Hall of Fame will return to induct its previously announced Class of 2020 as the new “Class of 2021.”. The induction will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 at halftime of the Wellsboro-Hughesville football game. The Class...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Peabody’s Smith inducted into National Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a special day for Peabody’s legendary head basketball coach Charles Smith, who was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 36 years, Coach Smith has managed to become Louisiana’s winningest head coach with 1,087 wins and eight state...
Sportseastaurorany.com

Iroquois’ Tonsoline Inducted into Local Hall of Fame

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame (GBSHOF) introduced its 12 member class of 2021 late last month. Introduction of this year’s new members commenced at 4 p.m. with the board president and Elma resident Greg Merkle presiding. Pete Tonsoline is part of the class. He has been the Iroquois...
Carrollton, GAtimes-georgian.com

Kaiser inducted to Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

One Carrollton resident will be inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. The honor is considered the nation’s most prestigious in-season event for NCAA Division II men’s basketball. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription...
Kingsport, TNJohnson City Press

Kingsport's Manis honored with Hall of Fame induction

Kingsport native Joyce Manis credits her prosperous life so far to being active. She was honored earlier this month with an induction into the Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. Manis has been active in the Senior Olympics since 1993. “I was very happy and excited when they told me...
Sportsravallirepublic.com

Missoula native among legends enshrined in ProRodeo's 2020 Hall of Fame class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The wait was worth it for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020. After the ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the award-winning, eight-member, 2020 class of inductees got their moment in the spotlight as they were enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Saturday.
Colorado StateReporterHerald.com

Joel Dreessen inducted into Colorado State Hall of Fame

The Colorado State athletic department unveiled its 30th Hall of Fame class as six green and gold graduates joined a prestigious list of former Rams on Monday. Headlining the fresh class as 2021’s lone football induction, tight end Joel Dreessen joins CSU’s Hall of Fame following effective careers at both the collegiate and professional levels.
Sioux Falls, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Huether, Novak to be inducted into S.D. Tennis Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS — Cindy Huether of Sioux Falls and Brandon native Scott Novak will be inducted into the South Dakota tennis Hall of Fame on Sunday. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the McKennan Park Tennis Complex during the South Dakota Adult Open. McKennan Park has been...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Romeo Crennel will be inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, located in Louisville, has announced their six inductees for 2021 after being voted upon by a panel of 15 experts. Among this year’s honorees is a very familiar face for the K.C. Chiefs and fans of the National Football League in general: Romeo Crennel.
Raleigh, NCabc11.com

Fayetteville native to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame will induct its newest class on Friday, July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center. There are 11 inductees in the 2021 class, including Fayetteville's own Donnell Woolford, who credits his father's military background for his success. A two-time all-American...
Adel, IAtheperrynews.com

Adel softball hurler inducted into IGHSAU Hall of Fame

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Melody Cook Marshall of Adel was inducted Thursday night into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame in ceremonies at the Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex here. Cook Marshall, a 1977 graduate of Adel-De Soto High School, was a standout softball pitcher in the...
NFLdenvergazette.com

Former Colorado College running back, NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Steve Sabol was the subject of a fascinating article in Sports Illustrated in November 1965. That issue, which featured Muhammad Ali on the cover of the weekly magazine, told the story of how Sabol, a Colorado College running back via Philadelphia marketed himself as “The Tot from Possum Trot,” a fictional town in Mississippi, “The Prince of Pigskin Pageantry” and “Sudden Death Sabol.”
Colorado Springs, COMarshall News Messenger

Martha Josey inducted into ProRodeo Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS — Legendary cowgirl Martha Josey has been inducted into Hall of Fames before. Now Josey can add yet another. This past week Josey was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame which is considered the highest honor for a pro rodeo competitor. “Oh it was absolutely great, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy