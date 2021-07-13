Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Eviction notice/letter

habitatmag.com
 14 days ago

A few years ago our co-op attorney sent a letter basically an eviction notice to one of our tenants. The co-op owned a few apartments. The letter was not signed by the attorney and instead he listed himself as DIrector of the co-op. The tenants showed it to other residents/shareholders and we were upset and embarrassed. The couple was expecting a baby -7 months pregnant. Also they were the grandchild of one of our board of directors. He was on the board for quite awhile. He was so upset. It didn’t work of course but the it was mean and not necessary. It was done behind the board member’s back. All they had to do was ask him to sign the lease or ask the board member if his grandson was renewing the lease. The management company was shocked when they found out it was his grandson. The young couple forgot to sign the lease. I also thought it was so inappropriate and unethical the way the attorney basically went around it. It was a white piece of paper and not his law firm affiliated to it to really make it official. I think it was a scare tactic and totally unnecessary.

www.habitatmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
Related
House Rentmynbc5.com

With eviction moratorium expiring next week, landlords can start issuing eviction notices

The clock is ticking down for tenants who have missed rental payments during the pandemic. On Aug. 1, one week from Sunday, the CDC’s moratorium on evictions expires. Many landlords have expressed frustrations through the pandemic, at having to let some tenants stay for free, while they continued to pay their own bills. Those renters still behind who have not applied for assistance or made other arrangements may soon be out of luck.
House RentUnion Leader

Letter: Freeze evictions for those who have applied for help

To the Editor: In recent statements included in a Fox Business interview on July 13, Governor Chris Sununu claimed that the slow distribution of the latest round of rent relief funds is evidence that we do not need the $200 million to help New Hampshire residents stay in their homes.
Erie County, NYkentonbee.com

Public Notices

— LEGAL NOTICE — Elixir 108 Grote LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 2/25/21. Office in Erie County. SSNY is the designated agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 372 Tremaine Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. July […]
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ROSELLA M. IRWIN, A/K/A AMANDA ROSELLA IRWIN late of Irvona, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania has been granted to SUZANNE MARIE (IRWIN) MCLAUGHLIN and CHRISTINA CAROL (IRWIN) ERWIN, Co-Executors. Anyone owing said estate or having a claim against the same are requested to make the same known to:
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

LEGAL NOTICES

This meeting will be conducted remotely in a Zoom format. Authority to conduct remote meetings. J. McKee’s Executive Order No. 21-72, which extended Executive Order No. 20-46 (E020-46) until July 23, 2021. This remote. meeting on July 27, 2021 will only. occur if Governor McKee further. extends E020-46, which has...
Nashville, TNWREG

EVICTION NOTICE: Nashville construction boom forcing renters out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Evicted without enough notice, that’s what some housing advocates said is happening to Nashville renters. Music City’s construction boom is causing growing pains in part of the city where families are being told to move out in order for new developments to move in. For the...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Resources for the End of the Eviction Moratorium

As the state’s eviction moratorium ends, landlords and tenants are flocking to now overrun lawyers to try and understand new regulations. The moratorium, which barred landlords from evicting tenants due to failure to pay rent, ended on June 30, and there are currently no protections for those who cannot pay rent for July and afterwards. Lawmakers did create a grace period for rent repayment until February 28, 2022, but it will not include rent missed beyond June 30. The grace period also does not include anything about evictions.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Justin Bibb Issues "Eviction Notice" to "Predatory" Property Owner Holton-Wise

Standing on the front porch of a dilapidated property on Cleveland's west side, mayoral candidate Justin Bibb denounced the property management firm Holton-Wise and other companies like them that profit off the exploitation of historically underserved communities. Holton-Wise is among the more grotesque of these operators in Cleveland. Bibb's press...
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Testamentary for the Estate of Winnie Hunnicutt, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, under Docket No. 19181 to Cheryl D. Hunnicutt,. Independent Executrix. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as. follows:. Cheryl D. Hunnicutt, Independent Executrix of the. Estate of Winnie Hunnicutt,...
HomelessKRGV

Eviction notice for migrant shelter temporarily halted

After receiving an eviction notice earlier this week, Reynosa’s main migrant shelter will remain open, for now. The Senda De Vida migrant shelter helps migrants get COVID tests and prepares them for a possible humanitarian parole from U.S. immigration officials. But the shelter was planned to be a pile of...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Poor Man Repairs His Old House after Neighbors' Mockery and Finds a Hidden Room – Story of the Day

Chuck became an orphan and was left only with an old house. Right before he decided to sell it, he found a hidden room that changed everything. Chuck Harris and his parents lived in the oldest house in his neighborhood. The house was spacious but precarious. Chuck’s dad never wanted to sell or build a new one because “It’s part of our family,” as he said.
Home & Gardenhabitatmag.com

Problem Solved: Noise From the Upstairs Neighbor

Ethelind Coblin is founding principal at Ethelind Coblin Architect. Perhaps the No. 1 complaint in co-op and condo living is noise. Complaints between neighbors are often difficult to resolve – a problem you recently dealt with at a pre-war co-op on Park Avenue. We were called in after a renovation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy