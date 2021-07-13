Worcester Polytechnic Institute Creates Tenure and Extended Contract Opportunities for Teaching Faculty
Changes Will Reward Teaching Faculty, Provide Role in Faculty Governance, and Reinforce University’s Commitment to Innovative Education. In a move to recognize and reward excellence in teaching, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has created options for pursuing tenure and extended contracts, as well as guarantees of academic freedom and participation in faculty governance, for full-time faculty members whose primary responsibility is teaching.www.wpi.edu
