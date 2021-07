There’s a light on the other side of 2020, and Walk the Moon are intent on shining it. Working through the pandemic, remotely, frontman Nicholas Petricca, guitarist Eli Maiman and drummer Sean Waugaman sifted through old demos and new songs, piecing together their fifth studio album Heights, out fall 2021. Returning to a more enlightened state from their fourth album, What If Nothing, Walk the Moon are leaving new reflections on the past year… and how good it is on the other side on the first three singles “Can You Handle My Love??”, “Giants” and “I’m Good.”