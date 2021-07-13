Cancel
French and German Inflation Fails the EUR ahead of U.S Inflation Figures

By Bob Mason
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation was in focus on Tuesday, with finalized German and French inflation figures released early in the European session. In June, the annual rate of inflation softened from 2.5% to 2.3%, which was in line with prelim figures. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose by increased by 0.4%, following a 0.5% increase in May.

