The New Pornographers Announce 21st Anniversary “Mass Romantic” Reissue and Tour
The New Pornographers have announced a 21st anniversary edition of their 2000-released album Mass Romantic. They have also announced some tour dates where they perform either Mass Romantic or 2005’s Twin Cinema (turning sweet 16 this year) in their entirety. The dates will include Neko Case and Dan Bejar (aka Destroyer), two important members who don’t always tour with the band. Check out all the dates below.www.undertheradarmag.com
