New Hope for Women’s Annual Pop Up Shop: VIP Night on August 19th!

The Downtown Network of Pocahontas met Tuesday night, July 20, and voted to invite the Pop-up Peddlers to take part in the monthly Shop the Square/ Car Show event. Becky Lindner, co-chair of the Pop-up Peddlers group, asked the members of the Downtown Network to include her group to their monthly Shop the Square festivity, in hopes of creating more foot traffic and an increase in sales for all merchants, “I believe if we all work together and promote each other, we will all be a success and more people will show up on the square.” The members were in agreeance, “Anything to get more people downtown on a Saturday,’ added Downtown Network member Neal Harwell. The next Shop the Square/Car Show will be on August 14th.