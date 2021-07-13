Cancel
New Hope for Women’s Annual Pop Up Shop: VIP Night on August 19th!

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hope for Women announces the return of its annual Pop Up Shop, a sale of new and gently used women’s clothing and accessories with proceeds benefitting the agency’s work with individuals affected by domestic abuse, dating violence and stalking. Boutiques and designers contributing new merchandise this year include Barefoot in Denim, Black Parrot, Leonard’s, Stonefish and Theo B. Camisole, Inc.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

