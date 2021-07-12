Police news

ARMED ROBBERY -- On July 13 at 3:30 a.m., the Wawa located at 816 Old York Road, Abington was robbed by three black males armed with handguns, according to a press release from Abington police. After robbing the store, the men fled the area. There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the community. This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at.