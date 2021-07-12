The Indicator from Planet Money

MAESHNI NAICKER: (As Shanti Naidoo) Maybe we should just tell them before they all find out. JAILOSHINI NAIDOO: (As Jennifer Kandasamy) No one can know about this. HERSHIPS: It is amazing. It is called "Keeping Up With The Kandasamys." And the series is the story of these two Indian families who live next door to each other in South Africa. And it's one of all these new foreign series that Netflix and Amazon and other streaming platforms have been posting lately, like "Lupin," a French-language thriller set in Paris.