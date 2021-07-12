Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Indicator from Planet Money

NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAESHNI NAICKER: (As Shanti Naidoo) Maybe we should just tell them before they all find out. JAILOSHINI NAIDOO: (As Jennifer Kandasamy) No one can know about this. HERSHIPS: It is amazing. It is called "Keeping Up With The Kandasamys." And the series is the story of these two Indian families who live next door to each other in South Africa. And it's one of all these new foreign series that Netflix and Amazon and other streaming platforms have been posting lately, like "Lupin," a French-language thriller set in Paris.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Drop Electric Song#Soundbite Of Tv Show#Indians#Naicker#Ganesha#South African#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

30 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From period dramas to underappreciated animations, here are the shows Netflix should absolutely bring back…
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Disney Plus in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

As another new month rolls around, so does another new batch of movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus. New Marvel series What If…? starts streaming this August and questions the hypotheticals of the MCU, while the Emma Stone-led movie Cruella is now available to watch for no additional cost after releasing via Premier Access earlier in the year. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to stream weekly, too.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Woman Shows Horrifying Aftermath of BBL Surgery in Viral Video

A video shared online has purported to show the potential dangers of Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries, as the procedure becomes increasingly popular. TikTok user @_chompers shared the clip on July 10, showing screams allegedly coming from the doctor's office during her post-op massage. "What they don't tell you," she captioned the video.
Behind Viral VideosInside the Magic

Mother Shocked By Babysitter Singing Disney Songs, TikTok Goes Viral

TikTok is a great place to watch anything from funny videos to Disney Parks content, and sometimes you may even discover amazing talent while swiping through videos. One video that has taken the internet by storm is of a babysitter singing “Part of your World” from The Little Mermaid. The child’s mother secretly recorded the sitter singing for her child and was so taken aback by her perfect-sounding princess voice that she had to post it online.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
RelationshipsPage Six

Drake Bell announces marriage and birth of son amid legal woes

Timing is, as they say, everything. Drake Bell announced in one fell swoop that he has married and that he and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have welcomed a son — weeks after the actor pleaded guilty to crimes “against a minor.”. Bell made the announcement on Twitter (in Spanish,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV SeriesTVLine

TV Shows That Have Ended in 2021 (So Far) — Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

The Grim Reaper has been putting in some overtime this year: We’re at the halfway point of 2021, and 50 series have already aired their very final episodes. Following Netflix’s mini-cancellation spree on Friday — in which four of its original comedy series got the ax at once — we’re taking stock of the shows that have ended (so far) this year, whether they planned a final season in advance or had their runs unceremoniously cut short.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Fans can’t shake it off: This influencer looks uncannily like Taylor Swift. A TikTok user named Ashley — who uses the handle @traumarn13 — has gone viral for her extreme likeness to the 31-year-old pop star. Even the social media star’s own daughter was fooled by the resemblance. “She was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy