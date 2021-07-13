Free Drone Pilot Training for First Responders Nationwide!

Aquiline Drones Honors Police and Firefighters by Offering a Free Flight to the Future. From raging wildfires out West to devastating building collapses in the East, police and firefighters constantly rise to the challenge of keeping Americans safe. Now Aquiline Drones (AD), a commercial drone manufacturing and cloud technology company in Connecticut, is returning the favor. Specifically, AD is offering free drone pilot training in the company’s Flight to the Future (F2F) program to all police officers and firefighters nationwide from now until the end of the year. Several police and firefighting squads in the state have already enrolled in the proprietary program, which costs $1,299 for other participants.