Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Free Drone Pilot Training for First Responders Nationwide!

hamlethub.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquiline Drones Honors Police and Firefighters by Offering a Free Flight to the Future. From raging wildfires out West to devastating building collapses in the East, police and firefighters constantly rise to the challenge of keeping Americans safe. Now Aquiline Drones (AD), a commercial drone manufacturing and cloud technology company in Connecticut, is returning the favor. Specifically, AD is offering free drone pilot training in the company’s Flight to the Future (F2F) program to all police officers and firefighters nationwide from now until the end of the year. Several police and firefighting squads in the state have already enrolled in the proprietary program, which costs $1,299 for other participants.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Pilot#Americans#Aquiline Drones#Founder#F2f#Ai#Javascript#Fpv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FAA
Related
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Nationwide Arena turned into training ground for explosive-detecting K9s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena was transformed into a training for center for explosive-detecting K9s. The ATF is certifying K9 teams from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the area. As part of the training, canisters were placed throughout the arena. Inside the canisters are elements or...
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

First responders train for drug busts and homemade explosives

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire Department and Hastings Police Department officials attended a day-long class Thursday where they got the chance to see reactions between various chemicals up-close. “They’re giving us a class on homemade explosives and clandestine drug labs. And we’ve also had a presentation this morning from...
Health Servicesfortcampbell-courier.com

Coordinated command: Post’s first responders take on attack readiness training

First responders from across the installation are always on alert for security threats, and their latest training exercise could mean the difference between life and death when responding to one. The Active Attack Integrated Response Train-the-Trainer Course, or AAIR, is a 40-hour program designed to boost coordination between first responders...
Mental Healththegraftonnews.com

Open Sky offers first responders training in handling behavior issues

WHITINSVILLE -- Open Sky Community Services has been awarded a $116,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to oversee a Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center, which will train police and other first responders in Central Massachusetts on handling calls that involve behavioral health issues. “We...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

NGA 911 And Roadside Telematics Corp. Announce Partnership To Enable Increased Situational Awareness For First Responders Nationwide

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, the leading-edge Public Safety solutions provider, today announces a partnership with Roadside Telematics Corp (RTC), the leading provider of contextual vehicular emergency data, to support linking connected cars with Next Generation 9-1-1 systems, and first responders nationwide. RoadMedic ® is the first and only Telematics Service Provider (TSP)-agnostic data delivery platform enabling the development and deployment of automaker-sponsored 9-1-1 Vehicular Emergency Data Set (VEDS) solutions aimed at saving lives during roadside emergencies.
Calhoun County, FLmypanhandle.com

Car accident training held for first responders at Calhoun County Airport

BLOUNTSTOWN, FLA. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol partnered with the state Department of Transportation on Saturday, to hold a training for Calhoun County first responders. The goal of the training, which began at 8 a.m. and lasted until noon, was to teach first responders how to efficiently work cohesively, to make responses to car accidents safer.
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

Drone pilot forgets to get FAA authorization for flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I began the drone flight to...
Manteo, NCouterbanksvoice.com

How an unpaid meal led to free meals for police, military, first responders

On Friday July 16, as Carolina Bar-B-Que Company owner Mike Weaver recalls, someone placed a good-sized call-in order from his place. But when the customer pulled up to the Manteo restaurant and saw the thin blue line flag in support of police that has flown outside the business for about two years, they called to say they did not want their already-prepared food.
Aberdeen, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Responder credits late Care Flight pilot for continued training

ABERDEEN – While emergency responder Katherine Cunningham recently completed Center for Domestic Preparedness training through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she gave credit to one of her mentors upon returning home. “I would like to dedicate my training to the late Brunson Odom. Mr. Brunson Odom was and remains one...
Riley County, KSKSNT

Riley County first responders hold emergency training exercise

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement and first responders in Riley County are preparing for the worst. The Riley County Police Department, Riley County Emergency Medical Services, and the Manhattan Fire Department are training for an active shooter situation. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office also has been a part of the training.
Food & DrinksWOLF

Sheetz to offer free self-serve drink products to first responders

This Saturday, July 24th, Sheetz will be providing one free self-serve coffee or fizz product, of any size, to all uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers, and firefighters at all 631 of its locations. This offer is Sheetz’s way of recognizing and showing appreciation for the work of our...
La Crosse, WIwiproud.com

Medical students, first responders take part in rural medical training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Medical students learn about emergency response in the classroom, but they were able to put their skills into practice this weekend. First News at Nine’s Alex Loroff shows us the hands-on training students and first responders received in La Crosse. Medical students and first responders...
Technologyadafruit.com

Royal Navy Tests Drones in Man Overboard Training #drone #droneday

The Royal Navy recently wrote about their tests using drones in overboard rescues:. Remotely-piloted systems which locate personnel in the water, drop life-saving equipment and hover over the location until rescuers arrive have been tested extensively by Royal Navy tech experts on Horsea Island and at sea. Welcome to drone...
WorldNew Scientist

Dubai police will use citywide network of drones to respond to crime

Dubai police will be able to respond to an incident anywhere in the United Arab Emirates city within a minute, thanks to a network of pre-positioned drone bases. The quadcopters, supplied by Israeli company Airobotics, will operate from base stations during the Expo 2020 event starting in October this year, an exhibition said to be the third largest event in the world after the Olympics and the World Cup. The drones will reduce police response time from 4.4 minutes to 1 minute according to a tweet from Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy