HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Make sure you are hydrating because we have another hot day ahead!. You are waking up to another warm and muggy morning, with areas of patchy fog. We have another heat advisory today, which includes all of North Alabama until 7 p.m. CT. This is because we are expecting temperatures that feel up to 105-degrees in most areas. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of the day, and by the afternoon there will be some scattered showers and storms that roll in.