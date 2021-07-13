Cancel
PSP Audioware updates PSP VintageWarmer2 compressor/limiter to v2.9.0

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSP Audioware has released an update to the PSP VintageWarmer2 effect plugin that simulates an analog-style, single and multi-band compressor/limiter. It combines rich, warm analogue processing with a straightforward user interface, and comes with a comprehensive library of presets. The plug-in processor is highly flexible and can be used for both soft-knee compression and brick-wall limiting, this makes it an essential tool for mixing and mastering engineers.

