PSP Audioware updates PSP VintageWarmer2 compressor/limiter to v2.9.0
PSP Audioware has released an update to the PSP VintageWarmer2 effect plugin that simulates an analog-style, single and multi-band compressor/limiter. It combines rich, warm analogue processing with a straightforward user interface, and comes with a comprehensive library of presets. The plug-in processor is highly flexible and can be used for both soft-knee compression and brick-wall limiting, this makes it an essential tool for mixing and mastering engineers.rekkerd.org
