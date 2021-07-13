Pallet System Allows Complete Configuration Flexibility
Designed to be altered quickly and adapt to product changes, the mk North America pallet-handling conveyor system is able to convey products with unusual shapes or geometries. The VersaFlex P08 flexible chain conveyor system can simultaneously carry multiple pallets, with loads up to 22 lb each. The system features a 150-mm pallet width; 150-, 200-, or 250-mm pallet lengths; an 85-mm frame width; 83-mm chain width; and conveyor lengths up to 30 m. It offers speeds up to 165 fpm, with constant or variable speed options.www.automationworld.com
