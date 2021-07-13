With Latin American Equities Poised for Outperformance, Investors Are Turning to These Research Providers

U.S. inflation figures for the month of June accelerated to the fastest pace since 2008, as the economic recovery following the Covid-19 related lockdowns continues to gather pace. Per the Labor Department, the consumer-price index rose 5.4% from a year ago, while the core price index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 4.5% versus last year. The price increases have been driven by surging demand for goods and services which have outpaced the ability of companies to keep up. Although supply-side bottlenecks should be ironed out in the coming quarters, factors such as significant stimulus funding, a surge in the U.S. personal savings rate and a continuation of the low-interest rate environment over the next two years could mean inflation is likely to remain at elevated levels in the near future.