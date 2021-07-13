Private Credit: The $1 Trillion “New 40” Opportunity

Private credit is on a roll. Investors love the strong cash yield and return potential, as well as the diversification and risk mitigation it can bring to a portfolio. Late in 2020 news broke of a new strategic partnership in the asset management space between Mackenzie Investments, one of Canada’s largest investment management firms, and Northleaf Capital Partners, a global private markets investment firm specialized across private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure. Northleaf has been actively investing third-party capital in the private markets since 2001, and in short order the new strategic partners introduced an innovative option to help provide broader access to prospective private credit investors in Canada, in particular for retail high-net-worth clients.