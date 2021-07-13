Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Private Credit: The $1 Trillion “New 40” Opportunity

institutionalinvestor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate credit is on a roll. Investors love the strong cash yield and return potential, as well as the diversification and risk mitigation it can bring to a portfolio. Late in 2020 news broke of a new strategic partnership in the asset management space between Mackenzie Investments, one of Canada’s largest investment management firms, and Northleaf Capital Partners, a global private markets investment firm specialized across private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure. Northleaf has been actively investing third-party capital in the private markets since 2001, and in short order the new strategic partners introduced an innovative option to help provide broader access to prospective private credit investors in Canada, in particular for retail high-net-worth clients.

www.institutionalinvestor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Credit#Consumer Credit#Public Capital#Capital Investment#Mackenzie Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: Examining The Credit Union Innovation Investment Opportunity

The timing is right for credit unions (CUs) to innovate to attract and retain new members. The number of CUs may be declining, but membership is growing. Research shows that just 5,001 CUs were in operation at the start of 2021, representing a nearly 2 percent year- over-year dip. Federally insured CUs added 4.2 million members during that same period, as consumers sought escape from high fees and low savings rates.
Economyinstitutionalinvestor.com

Private Markets: Make Your Fixed Income Portfolio Work Harder - Part 2

With the Covid-19 vaccination program gaining momentum in the U.S., an acceleration of growth is expected as the domestic economy eventually reopens in full. Rob Waldner, Chief Strategist and Head of Macro Research for Invesco Fixed Income, anticipates the economic recovery in the U.S. to surpass 7% growth in 2021. What he refers to as a “macro factor framework” at this point includes those strong growth expectations, plus benign inflation and easy monetary policy.
MarketsInvestmentNews

The new active approach to credit investing

We have reached a new paradigm: Credit investors are not being adequately incentivized to take on risk. The return per unit of interest rate risk, defined by yield over duration, is the lowest it has been in over 20 years — just over 1%. That need not be a deterrent,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AI tech firm DataRobot valued at $6.3 billion after $300 million investment

(Reuters) - Artificial intelligence technology company DataRobot said on Tuesday it has raised $300 million in a funding round led by Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global, more than doubling its valuation to $6.3 billion. New investors including Counterpoint Global, the investment arm of Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, software investor ServiceNow...
EconomyMySanAntonio

£7.8 trillion: the cost of decarbonising global governments, says new research from StateUp

StateUp recommends how global governments can shift £7.8 trillion towards green purchasing to catalyse decarbonisation efforts. Governments must look beyond the economy alone if global decarbonisation targets are to be met, according to a new report, “States Regenerate: Greening Government for our Planet, Wealth, and Health” by StateUp, the international intelligence and advisory firm for public-purpose technology. To address the climate crisis, governments must also focus on decarbonising their own organisations and operations, the research argues.
Worldihsmarkit.com

Take Human Error out of Australia’s Private Credit Markets

In Conversation with Joe Millward, Founder Partner of Epsilon Direct Lending. Allocation to private markets in Australia, and Asia Pacific generally, is ramping up. With asset owners increasingly eyeing private assets as a means to augment their income returns, new funds are stepping in to meet investor demand and the middle market funding gap left by banks.
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

Allfunds expands in US and Canada with significant broker deal

Global funds platform Allfunds has pushed further into the US and Canadian markets by sealing a significant agreement with Interactive Brokers, a leading global securities broker and custodian with over $348bn in client assets, as of June 2021. The deal gives Interactive Brokers the ability to offer mutual funds to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Thoma Bravo to take software firm Medallia private for $6.4 billion

(Reuters) -Enterprise software firm Medallia Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the company private for $6.4 billion in cash. Medallia shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock's close on June 10, the last trading day before media reports that the San-Francisco based company was mulling a potential sale boosted the stock price.
Economyirei.com

Slate Asset Management closes inaugural debt fund

Slate Asset Management has completed the final close of its Slate Real Estate Capital I (SREC I), the firm’s inaugural debt fund. The vehicle was oversubscribed with third-party capital commitments from a global group of new and existing institutional investors, including a preferred equity investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Vintage and Vintage Real Estate Partners Funds.
New York City, NYPosted by
Financial World

New York asset manager BlackRock profit beats as asset grows to record $9.5 trillion

BlackRock Inc., the New York City-headquartered American multinational asset manager, had beaten analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as a sky-scrapping US equity market had continued to pour fresh capitals into the company’s fund while pushing fee growth to an all-time high, eventually lifting the total assets under management to a record $9.5 trillion.
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

How Benchmarks Keep Pension Stakeholders in the Dark

There’s no shortage of studies arguing that pension funds and endowments would have been wise to put the kibosh on their complex portfolios and opt for a simple passive strategy over the last five, 10, or 20 years. But new research from Richard Ennis, one of the founders of investment...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
MarketsEntrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Diversified Financials Industry

Diversified Financials include both consumer and commercially oriented companies. The companies in this industry offer a range of financial products and services, including lending products, investment options, insurance and more. The two biggest groups of companies in this industry are asset managers and credit card companies. Other groups operating in the industry are pawn brokerage, tax preparation, aircraft leasing and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry.
RetailHotel Online

Avison Young 2021 Transactions

Avison Young is the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. The company, founded in 1978, comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm’s experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, and multi-family and hospitality sectors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Galaxy Digital launches venture fund of funds with backing from Franklin Templeton

Galaxy Digital's asset management business seems to be heating up after a recent acquisition. "It's going to be a diversified asset management platform...the Blackstone of crypto," Galaxy's Scott Army said, referring to the $600 billion alternative investment management giant. On Tuesday, the firm made one of its first steps towards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy