Louise Camacho – July 6, 2021

In memory of Louise Camacho . Surrounded by her loved ones, Louise Camacho passed from this life to the next on July 6, 2021. Louise was a first generation American, born to Joseph and Maria Osa, November 7, 1929, in Susanville, California. She was the eighth child out of ten, having 4 brothers and 5 sisters. She was raised in a neighborhood mainly of Basques and Italians who worked for the Lassen Lumber Mill. The neighborhood was a close knit community where Louise kept many of the same friends throughout her lifetime. She always said, “It was a wonderful neighborhood to grow up in.”