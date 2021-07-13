Cancel
Lassen County, CA

David (Dave) J. Graham – July 3, 2021

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Lassen County resident, David “Dave” Graham, 75 passed away July 3, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon with his wife and daughters by his side. Dave was born in St Cloud, Minnesota in Sept 1945. At a young age, his family moved to Lassen County, CA where he attended local schools in Wendel and Standish. He graduated from Lassen High School in 1963. In high school, Dave ran track and was a member of the school band (trombone) all four years. Shortly after graduation, Dave married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Brewen and went to work for the US Forest Service as a Wildland Firefighter. He spent his career on the Lassen, Plumas and Klamath National Forests, serving in the capacity of Engine Foreman, Station Manager, Smokejumper, Helitack Foreman, Aerial Recon, Training Officer, Crew Liaison Officer, Division Supervisor, Fire Control Officer and Battalion Chief. While employed with the Forest Service, Dave returned to college and obtained his degree in Fire Science from Shasta College in Redding, CA. He later trained and became certified as an EMT.

