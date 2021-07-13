Is There a Max Level in Solo Leveling?

I’m a fan of the mindless button-mashing catharsis that is the Musou genre, but I’ve mostly played Omega Force’s licensed outings, such as Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors. The last proper Koei Tecmo-published “mainline” Warriors game I’ve previously played was Dynasty Warriors 9, the video game equivalent of replacing the brakes of a fully functional Mercedes with spoiled pancakes just for the sake of it. Suffice to say, I hated that trainwreck, and was worried about what would Omega Force and KT do next with their mainline titles. Thankfully, they have apparently learned with their mistakes, as Samurai Warriors 5 feels and plays like pretty much every other Musou released prior to that catastrophe.
