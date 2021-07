At the Hogansville City Council meeting on Monday, the council voted to name two parks after late Hogansville community members. The triangular piece of land at Lawrence Street and White Avenue will be named after Moiraine Zuniga, an 11-year-old victim of bullying and suicide who died in January. It will be given a pollinator garden to show support for Zuniga, her family, and all bullying victims. The park on Green Avenue will be named after Frances Robinson, a well-known community member. According to her obituary, Robinson died at the age of 99 in 2018.