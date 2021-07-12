Sandy Senior Center is open and ‘returning to normal'
Students in the wood carving class at Sandy Senior Center learn to “think backwards” to create works of art in the newly reopened center. (Heather Lawrence/City Journals) The Sandy Senior Center at 9310 S. 1300 East reopened after a year of being closed during the pandemic. Older adults were a hard-hit demographic, so patrons are excited to get back and socialize. Center director Charles Otis said after the April 19 opening that things are “returning to normal.”www.valleyjournals.com
