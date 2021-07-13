Eastern named a 2021–22 ‘College of Distinction’
Colleges of Distinction has recognized Eastern Connecticut State University for a variety of distinctions in its 2021-22 rankings, including badges of distinction for Public Colleges, Connecticut Colleges, Business and Education Programs, Career Development, Equity and Inclusion, and Military Support. Colleges of Distinction is a guide for college-bound students that recognizes undergraduate institutions that offer a well-rounded and individualized education.www.easternct.edu
