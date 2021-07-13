Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Eastern named a 2021–22 ‘College of Distinction’

easternct.edu
 14 days ago

Colleges of Distinction has recognized Eastern Connecticut State University for a variety of distinctions in its 2021-22 rankings, including badges of distinction for Public Colleges, Connecticut Colleges, Business and Education Programs, Career Development, Equity and Inclusion, and Military Support. Colleges of Distinction is a guide for college-bound students that recognizes undergraduate institutions that offer a well-rounded and individualized education.

www.easternct.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willimantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Public Colleges#Connecticut Colleges#Career Development#Military Support#Engaged Students#Great Teaching#Vibrant Communities#Colleges Of Distinction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Marshall County, INInside Indiana Business

Ancilla College Names Dean

MARSHALL COUNTY - A small Catholic college in northern Indiana, which formed an operational partnership with Marian University in Indianapolis last summer, has announced its inaugural dean. Gay Lynn Crossley will serve as dean of Ancilla College of Marian University in Marshall County. Crossley currently serves as associate professor of...
Willimantic, CTeasternct.edu

Murdoch honored as QUBES faculty mentor

The Quantitative Undergraduate Biology Education and Synthesis (QUBES) Project honored Barbara Murdoch, biology professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, as one of 16 college professors nationwide for service as a faculty mentor in the 2020-21 academic year. QUBES is a STEM higher education reform program supported by the National Science Foundation.
Loretto, PAfrancis.edu

SFU Named 2021-22 College of Distinction in Multiple Categories

Based on its excellence in four distinctions - engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes - Saint Francis University was recently honored as both a “Catholic College of Distinction” and a “College of Distinction” for the 2021-2022 school year. Saint Francis University is proud to be considered one of the teaching-centered colleges that make up the fabric of the American educational system.
Collegessxu.edu

SXU Recognized as 2022 College of Distinction

Saint Xavier University (SXU) has been recognized among the 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction as a higher education institution in Illinois, a Catholic university and in the areas of nursing, business and education for the fifth consecutive year. SXU was also recognized in the areas of career development, equity and inclusion, and military support. The list honors higher education institutions across the country for their engaged, high-impact approach to education, dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience, and commitment to student success and satisfaction.
Hattiesburg, MSusm.edu

Heinhorst Named Interim Dean of USM Honors College

Dr. Sabine Heinhorst has been named interim dean of the Honors College at The University of Southern Mississippi, effective August 1, 2021, following the appointment of current dean, Dr. Ellen Weinauer, as dean of the Honors College at the University of Maine. Heinhorst joined USM’s biochemistry faculty at USM in...
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

International Award Named for College of Education Faculty Member

The Division of Emerging Learning Technologies (DELT) within the Association for Educational Communications and Technologies (AECT) recently honored College of Education faculty member Dr. John Curry, for his extraordinary commitment, leadership, and service to the organization by creating The DELT John Curry Distinguished Service Award. This award recognizes outstanding leadership, service, mentorship, professional practice and dedication to the DELT division and AECT members.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Shaw named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winner

Brady Shaw of Lincoln Southwest High School is among over 1,000 students across the U.S. named winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarships on Monday, July 12. These designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). Shaw plans to...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Longtime Laredo College leader named as interim provost

The Laredo College Board of Trustees recently named Dr. David Arreazola as the Interim Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs and Compliance. Last year, Arreazola was promoted to Vice President of Compliance and Risk Management in recognition of his outstanding performance. Throughout his 22-year tenure at the college, he has served in different leadership capacities, including Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Research, Senior Director of Institutional Effectiveness & Assessment, and Mathematics Department Chair.
Seward, NEcune.edu

Concordia named College of Distinction for 2021-22

Concordia University, Nebraska has been recognized as a College of Distinction, an honor bestowed on top schools in the country, for the 2021-22 academic year. For the seventh straight year, Concordia University, Nebraska has been recognized as a College of Distinction, an honor bestowed on top schools in the country, for the 2021-22 academic year.
Collegesbaconsrebellion.com

Even With a New Name, Community College Can be Free

Lost in the discussion of last year’s General Assembly actions and the current discussion of renaming community colleges is the restoration of funding for Governor Northam’s “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” (G3) program. This program will provide a free community college education for low-and middle-income students enrolled in “high demand” programs.
Martinsville, VAFranklin News Post

Martinsville college receives a new name

MARTINSVILLE - After a year of review and discussion, the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges has determined a new name for Patrick Henry Community College by a vote of the body Thursday. The two-year school in Martinsville will now be known as Patrick & Henry Community College. How did...
CollegesPost Register

College of Eastern Idaho bolsters cybersecurity education

The College of Eastern Idaho is hosting an award-winning boot camp in August to introduce students to cybersecurity education. The college announced in a Thursday news release that it is partnering with Cybint, a global cyber education training company, to oversee the program. It will be available for students from Aug. 23 to Feb. 14, 2022, in four-hour online classes delivered twice a week.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Name droppers: Davis students excel at colleges nationwide

The University of Utah congratulates Clare Mullin of Davis, who was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6. Mullin’s degree is listed as a bachelor of arts in international studies. The class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 — completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CollegesKTEN.com

States With the Best and Worst Community Colleges

Even though 32% of students attend public two-year institutions, community colleges can be an underappreciated part of the U.S. higher education system. This is the case despite these colleges almost always offering the most affordable option for students. The reality is that some states have better community college opportunities for...
Kilgore, TXLongview News-Journal

Kilgore College names VP of organizational effectiveness and excellence

The Kilgore College Board of Trustees has approved Mickey Best as the college’s new vice president of organizational effectiveness and excellence. He began his duties July 16. “Dr. Best’s extraordinary talents will enable the college to continue to move forward with its critical organizational development and institutional effectiveness mission,” said...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Interim dean of arts, sciences named at Penn College

Barbara Fisher Di Marco has been appointed interim assistant dean of arts and sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology, effective July 26. Di Marco most recently served as an assistant professor and co-department head of mathematics at the college. She was honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy