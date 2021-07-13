Eastern named a 2021–22 ‘College of Distinction’

Saint Xavier University (SXU) has been recognized among the 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction as a higher education institution in Illinois, a Catholic university and in the areas of nursing, business and education for the fifth consecutive year. SXU was also recognized in the areas of career development, equity and inclusion, and military support. The list honors higher education institutions across the country for their engaged, high-impact approach to education, dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience, and commitment to student success and satisfaction.