Those who are trying to play the Titanfall games online have been having a very bad time, and it looks like the Titanfall 2 servers are now online after going down earlier today. This whole shindig has been going for months, with Titanfall and Titanfall 2 under attack from a hacker that has been DDoS'ing the servers and keeping them offline. It's gotten so bad that someone allegedly wanting to play Titanfall 1 and 2 hacked Apex Legends and posted a "savetitanfall.com" message that explains the whole issue, although that might be the same hacker playing around as well.