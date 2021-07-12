ThinkDIFFERENTLY Fitness and Field Day Scheduled in Wappingers Falls

The ThinkDIFFERENTLY Initiative, originating back in 2015 by County Executive Molinaro, was designed to change the way that communities relate to their neighbors with varying abilities. According to dutchessny.gov, more than 100 communities throughout the state, and several across the US, have adopted some sort of ThinkDIFFERENTLY resolution that pledges to foster a more welcoming and inclusive environment for residents and visitors with special needs.