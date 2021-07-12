Cancel
Economy

CPG innovation with SAP on Google Cloud

 16 days ago

Strategy guide: Driving CPG innovation with SAP on Google Cloud. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are having to rethink their entire business, from routes to market and customer experiences to supply chains and technology infrastructure to compete in today’s new normal. For CPGs that run their business on SAP, modernizing their landscape with Google Cloud can be the key to unlocking agility and innovation across the organization.

