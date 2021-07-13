Three states move to keep weight-loss supplements away from youth
For children and teens who struggle with weight and body image, the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic have been brutal. Some pediatricians say they are seeing rapid weight gain among their patients. Doctors at Stanford Children’s Health Comprehensive Eating Disorders Clinic reported last spring that the number of patients hospitalized for complications of eating disorders had skyrocketed to its highest in decades.centerforhealthjournalism.org
Comments / 0