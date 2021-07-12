14U team with locals places third at international tournament; seventh-grade squad wins in Georgetown
Lampasas Middle Schooler Aidan Nuckles was the leading scorer with 14 points as his 14U Next Level basketball team defeated a Killeen-Copperas Cove team by a score of 41-23 in the Skyhook International tournament at Round Rock Sports Center. Next Level placed third in the event. The team includes players from Lampasas, Burnet and Marble Falls, and the coach is Sonny Wilson. A separate Next…www.lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Comments / 0