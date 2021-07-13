WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOLS: MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL FOR RETURNING STUDENTS

(Wayne County, IN)--The superintendents of Wayne County’s five public schools met recently and, on Monday, released details of Covid-19 plans for the upcoming school year. All Wayne County public schools will reopen with in-person learning. Masks will be optional in the classroom but will still be mandatory on school buses. Staff and students who are not vaccinated will be subject to contract tracing. The superintendents say those plans could change based on CDC recommendations. Indiana’s health department has sent a survey to school districts, including those in our area, about testing and vaccinations. It will be up to each school district to decide whether they’ll offer Covid-19 vaccinations and testing on-site. Vaccinations would not be administered without the consent of parents.