UK COVID-19 Update: 'Irresponsible & Perilous' Unlocking, Scotland Keeps Mandatory Face Coverings
These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The BMA led the criticism of the Government's decision to go ahead with removing England's COVID-19 restrictions on 19 July amid rising Delta variant infections. "It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous," said BMA Council Chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul. "In doing so, the Government is reneging on its own promise to be led by data and impact on the NHS."www.medscape.com
