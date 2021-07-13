UK COVID-19 Update: 'Irresponsible & Perilous' Unlocking, Scotland Keeps Mandatory Face Coverings

Pressing ahead with plans to lift most remaining Covid restrictions in England is “irresponsible and perilous”, senior doctors have warned.Prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced almost all social distancing measures would be abandoned from 19 July, including the compulsory use of face masks.But Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said the move could have “potentially devastating consequences”.“It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on 19 July,” he said.“In doing so, the government is reneging on its own promise to...