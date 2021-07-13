Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Irresponsible & Perilous' Unlocking, Scotland Keeps Mandatory Face Coverings

By Tim Locke
Medscape News
 14 days ago

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The BMA led the criticism of the Government's decision to go ahead with removing England's COVID-19 restrictions on 19 July amid rising Delta variant infections. "It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous," said BMA Council Chair, Dr Chaand Nagpaul. "In doing so, the Government is reneging on its own promise to be led by data and impact on the NHS."

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Mark Rutte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#England And Wales#Covid 19#Uk#Government#Bma Council Chair#Nhs#Royal College Of Nursing#The Nhs Confederation#Level 0#Covid#Cev#Twitter#Jama#Pfizer Biontech Jab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldyourmoney.com

Scotland to ease lockdown measures but masks still mandatory

Lockdown restrictions will be eased in Scotland from Monday - but certain measures such as mandatory face coverings will remain. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Scottish parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will move to Level 0 on 19 July, but that original plans have been modified due to the spread of the Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: ‘Irresponsible and perilous’ to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England, doctors warn

Pressing ahead with plans to lift most remaining Covid restrictions in England is “irresponsible and perilous”, senior doctors have warned.Prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced almost all social distancing measures would be abandoned from 19 July, including the compulsory use of face masks.But Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said the move could have “potentially devastating consequences”.“It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on 19 July,” he said.“In doing so, the government is reneging on its own promise to...
Public HealthBBC

Scotland Covid rules to be eased from 19 July

Scotland will move to level zero next week with "modifications", with the first minister saying a "gradual approach" is best for public health and the economy. These modifications include midnight curfews on hospitality, continued physical distancing and limits on gatherings. The wearing of face masks will continue to be mandatory...
TrafficBBC

Covid-19: Transport companies to decide on masks and Scotland rules review

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Transport companies must rule on face coverings. Face coverings will still be "recommended" on public transport when restrictions in England are eased from next Monday, ministers...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Face Coverings Will Remain Mandatory on London’s Public Transportation

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transportation in London despite England's lift on nearly all of its coronavirus-related restrictions, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that virtually all legal coronavirus-related restrictions and social distancing requirements will be lifted in England on July...
Public Healthwtaq.com

France to make COVID-19 shot mandatory for health workers – BFM TV

PARIS (Reuters) -The French government is set to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers, BFM TV reported on Monday ahead of a televised speech to the nation by President Emmanuel Macron. France has an entrenched anti-vaccination movement but authorities had so far banked on convincing enough people, including medical...
TrafficBBC

Face masks: Train operator Greater Anglia to keep coverings on board

A train company said it would continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings during busy times despite coronavirus restrictions easing in England on Monday. Juliette Maxam, from Greater Anglia, said the policy was in line with the government's recommendations. The operator runs rail services across the south and east...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Wales says it will keep mask laws: Mark Drakeford confirms he will copy Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon and retain face covering rules when he lifts almost all other lockdown restrictions next month - leaving Boris isolated in England

Wales will follow Scotland and keep mask-wearing laws in place after almost all other lockdown rules are scrapped, it was confirmed today. First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed it would remain mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport and in most indoor settings after the country moves to Level 0 next month.
TrafficBBC

Covid-19: Face coverings on London transport and price rises speed up

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Mandatory face masks to remain on London transport. With just days to go until most Covid restrictions are lifted in England, London public transport bosses have...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

19 July UK Lockdown Lifting Is “Irresponsible And Perilous,” Expert Says

We continue the coronavirus-related news with recent reports coming from the UK. The Independent UK noted a little while ago that the British Medical Association has warned that the coronavirus could re-tighten its grip while people are still unprotected by full vaccination. The same online publication that we mentioned above...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Will 19 July unlocking gamble pay off or backfire?

The government in England has confirmed nearly all remaining Covid restrictions will end on 19 July. But with infection rates and hospital admissions already rising sharply, it is a significant gamble. One expert likens what is being done to taking the "control rods out of a nuclear reactor". "This is...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid. Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but. added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have. had had two doses of vaccine against the disease. Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks,...
Pharmaceuticalskyma.com

COVID-19 vaccine could be mandatory for all in France

(CNN) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday suggested his country might consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for everyone. President Macron said this decision would depend on whether the situation worsens in France. The President also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all health care workers. The measure was...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Daily cases soar past 40,000 as Scotland and Wales to keep face masks

The daily number of coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to more than 42,000, ahead of the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions on 19 July. This is the highest number of Covid-19 infections reported over a 24-hour period since 15 January. It is estimated that two-thirds of UK adults are double-jabbed, according to data released by the country’s four public health bodies. However, the vaccine rollout has slowed in recent weeks.Meanwhile, the government supported a decision to make masks compulsory on the London Underground, despite Boris Johnson’s decision to end laws mandating their use. Grant Shapps, the transport...

Comments / 0

Community Policy