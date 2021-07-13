Motlow Adapts Virtual Learning
Motlow State Community College is partnering with educators throughout Tennessee to use immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality in the learning environment. These tools, collectively known as XR or Immersive Learning, have proven to provide powerful learning outcomes in many fields. Tullahoma High School recently joined the XR Community of Practice with Motlow, adding to the growing number of educational institutions turning to immersive learning.www.cannoncourier.com
