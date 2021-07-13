Help Fight Substance Abuse July 14th

Cannon County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition presents Building Community Resource Series Wednesday evening July 14th at the Plainview Baptist Church 6088 Jim Cummings Highway Woodbury at 6:30. Jamie Harper, Faithbased Community Coordinator for the Middle Tennessee Grand Division of the Coalition. Church congregations are wanting to know how to help meet the needs of those who are addicted. Harper will speak on how important it is to have church support. Everyone in the Cannon Community is welcome to attend this special evening.