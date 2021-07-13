Cancel
No Boating Fatalities Over July 4th Weekend

cannoncourier.com
 14 days ago

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there were no boating-related fatalities and six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July 4th holiday weekend which includes the annual Operation Dry Water. The TWRA reported 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend which ran from July 2-5....

