No Boating Fatalities Over July 4th Weekend

On Saturday, July 10, at 2:52 am, Montgomery County Dispatch received a call regarding a boat accident. The caller stated that a boat ran aground near Margaritaville on Lake Conroe. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Fire and Rescue, and Texas Game Wardens responded. When first responders arrived, three individuals were stabilized with severe injuries and transported to area hospitals. 56-year old Earl Schneider Jr. of Buda was located in the water near where the boat ran aground. He was non-responsive and later pronounced deceased. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash site and to the hospital to assist with the investigation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s STORM (Boat Accident Reconstruction) Team and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office are also assisting with the investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.