Gainesville, FL

Bo Diddley Plaza and MusicGNV present new summer concert series

Gainesville, Florida
Gainesville, Florida
The City of Gainesville has announced a new monthly summer concert series: Live and Local. In partnership with MusicGNV, Live & Local includes emerging bands, singer/songwriters, independent artists and a diverse mix of musicians who are local or connected to Gainesville's music community.

Live & Local is scheduled at Bo Diddley Plaza from 6:30-8:30 p.m. once each month through September, and is free and open to all ages.

  • Thursday, July 15 - Singer/Songwriter Showcase of Gainesville’s newest voices: Ben White, Bohemian Sunshine, Kyle Keller, Mace, Mei, Pose Norma, Quincy Allen Flint, Rafael Rivera, Sammie Daigle and The Housing Crisis.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19 - Local hip-hop and R&B label, Dion Dia Records, presents an evening of future-forward music featuring: raph, RAKHU, Casey Jones II (with Hezekiah Fraizer, Alex Backman, Justin Bartholomew, and Edminson), DJ Jeremiah Ludicrous, and FARO will MC. The lineup also includes Los Angeles R&B singer Amindi.
  • Thursday, Sept. 16 - Psychedelic country band, PALIMONY, and new band, Noan Partly Trio close out the Live and Local series.

“After reopening in June, we are excited to add this new series to our calendar and looking forward to our partnership with MusicGNV,” said Nigel Hamm, the city’s program coordinator for Bo Diddley Plaza.

Gainesville is the county seat of, and the largest city in, Alachua County, Florida, and is both the principal city of the Gainesville, Florida, metropolitan statistical area and the largest city in North Central Florida. In 2019 the US Census Bureau estimated Gainesville's population at 133,997, a 7.6% increase from 2010, and the metropolitan statistical area's population at 288,212.Gainesville is home to the University of Florida, the fifth-largest public university campus by enrollment in the United States.

