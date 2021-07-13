PRIMEX TO EXPAND WITH HELP OF EDC GRANT

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond manufacturer is expanding. With the help of an EDIT grant from the Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County, Primex Design and Fabrication is investing $1.4 million in a new digital printer to expand its market. The EDC announced the project on Monday. Six new jobs will be created and 12 more will be retained. Those full-time jobs pay an average of $20 per hour. The grant still needs formal approval from Wayne County Commissioners.