Richmond, IN

PRIMEX TO EXPAND WITH HELP OF EDC GRANT

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 13 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond manufacturer is expanding. With the help of an EDIT grant from the Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County, Primex Design and Fabrication is investing $1.4 million in a new digital printer to expand its market. The EDC announced the project on Monday. Six new jobs will be created and 12 more will be retained. Those full-time jobs pay an average of $20 per hour. The grant still needs formal approval from Wayne County Commissioners.

kicks96.com

