Sioux Central falls to #8 North Union in region final

#8 North Union pulled away in the middle innings from Sioux Central to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 after a 9-1 win. Rebels were able to open the first inning by pushing a run across when Berkley Johannsen had a one run single to plate Kendra Casey to give the Rebels the early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first Taylor Krager would strand two Warriors to keep the advantage 1-0 for the Rebels.